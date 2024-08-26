To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) on Monday attended the first day of Taiwan's Tien Ma Exercises in Pingtung County, where he encouraged military personnel to familiarize themselves with new missile launchers before worrying about accuracy.

The two-day drills, taking place in coastal Fangshan Township, utilized two new pieces of U.S.-made military hardware for the first time to fire tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) 2A missiles, which are now considered an older-generation projectile.

The two new pieces of equipment are the M41A7 TOW improved target acquisition system (ITAS) and M1167 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, which are categorized as newer generation TOW 2B carriers.

A military personnel loads ammunition for an M41A7 TOW improved target acquisition system (ITAS). CNA photo Aug. 26, 2024

"(The military) should get familiarized (with the new weaponry) and then aim for accuracy," Koo said of the military's performance on Monday, adding that Monday was practice before Tuesday's graded drills.

Other than Koo, local media was also invited to observe Monday's drills where military personnel fired 17 TOW 2A munitions amid sporadic rain.

An Army colonel explained that while military personnel normally can only use simulators to train for potential military threats, the annual Tien Ma Exercises serve as a platform for officers to gain practical experience.

On the difference between TOW 2A and 2B, an Army captain explained that TOW 2B launchers consolidate day and night-time tracking and aiming functions and are equipped with thermal imaging and active laser systems.

Other than the ability to achieve a visibility distance of 10 km on a clear day, operators can also use the track gate function to improve accuracy, he said.

The captain said new launchers are engineered with shield that can withstand attacks from 7.62 mm caliber and under ammunitions to protect its operators.

Moreover, all the TOW 2B missiles Taiwan purchased from the U.S. can carry out "top attacks," and are wireless in addition to having a range of at least 4,500 meters which make them ideal for targeting bunkers, armored vehicles and landing craft, according to the military.

The military added that while the M41A7 TOW ITAS and the M1167 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles from the U.S. have all arrived in Taiwan, the TOW 2B munitions will arrive by the end of the year.

A missile hits the target on the ocean. CNA photo Aug. 26, 2024

(By Matt Yu and James Lo) Enditem/AW > Chinese Version