Sweden Days Taipei returns for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic

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Taipei, May 23 (CNA) Sweden Days Taipei returned Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Swedish and city government officials highlighting closer cooperation between Taiwan and Sweden in business, culture and sustainability.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Swedish Representative Helena Reitberger said the event marked the first Sweden Days since the pandemic swept the world.

"This Sweden Days is a platform for all Swedish companies to share the best of Swedish innovation and culture with the Taiwanese people," Reitberger said.

She added that this year's theme, "Made with Sweden," was chosen to signal that Sweden remained "open for business" and eager to collaborate with Taiwan and the wider world in areas ranging from trade and academia to cultural exchange.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), who attended the opening ceremony, said Swedish brands and culture were already deeply integrated into daily life in Taiwan.

"Swedish brands and culture are already deeply woven into everyday life in Taiwan," Chiang said, citing IKEA, H&M, Ericsson, Spotify and the video game Minecraft as examples.

Chiang said Taiwan hoped to deepen cooperation with Sweden in the economy, education, talent exchanges and culture, adding that both sides shared democratic values.

The two-day event, held at Warehouse 1 of Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, is organized by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Taipei and Business Sweden in partnership with the Swedish Institute and Taipei's Department of Cultural Affairs.

Participating companies and brands include Ericsson, Electrolux, Atlas Copco, Fjällräven, Hästens and SKF, alongside interactive exhibits featuring Swedish video games, such as Minecraft, Candy Crush and It Takes Two.

The event runs through Sunday and features exhibitions, workshops, Nordic food experiences, sustainability-themed activities, Swedish cultural performances and interactive gaming exhibits.