Taiwan Lantern Festival partially opens in Tainan
Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) The 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Tainan, a large-scale outdoor exhibition of lanterns and light installations to celebrate the Lantern Festival observed on Feb. 24, partially opened on Saturday evening.
The event kicked off with a drone show, firework displays, and a performance by Ming Hwa Yuan Arts & Cultural Group, the largest Taiwanese opera troupe, called "Mazu" (馬祖).
President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) had originally planned to attend the event but apparently canceled the engagement at the last minute without explanation.
The Tourism Administration-supported festival in Tainan, the first time in the city in 16 years, celebrates the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac with a 22-meter-tall dragon lantern as the centerpiece.
The centerpiece, designed by artist Peng Li-chen (彭力真), has a regal style and was inspired by the flying dragons on the pillars of Tainan's Grand Mazu Temple, also known as the Great Queen of Heaven Temple, according to the Tourism Administration.
The exhibits at the festival are spread out over two sections, with one in Anping District and the other near the high-speed rail station.
While the former kicked off on Saturday night, the latter will not open until Feb. 24.
- Sports
Taiwan trails France in first day of Davis Cup Finals qualifier02/03/2024 10:01 PM
- Business
Uni-President acquires Yahoo Taiwan's bonds, eyes cooperation in e-commerce02/03/2024 09:36 PM
- Culture
Taiwan Lantern Festival partially opens in Tainan02/03/2024 09:22 PM
- Society
Taisugar recalls all Boston butt pork products from store shelves02/03/2024 09:02 PM
- Business
Taiwan financial firms' exposure to China down 12% at end-202302/03/2024 08:13 PM