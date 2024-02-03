Taiwan Lantern Festival partially opens in Tainan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) The 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Tainan, a large-scale outdoor exhibition of lanterns and light installations to celebrate the Lantern Festival observed on Feb. 24, partially opened on Saturday evening.

The event kicked off with a drone show, firework displays, and a performance by Ming Hwa Yuan Arts & Cultural Group, the largest Taiwanese opera troupe, called "Mazu" (馬祖).

Ming Hwa Yuan Arts & Cultural Group perform Taiwanese opera "Mazu" at the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Tainan on Saturday. Feb. 3, 2024

President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) had originally planned to attend the event but apparently canceled the engagement at the last minute without explanation.

The Tourism Administration-supported festival in Tainan, the first time in the city in 16 years, celebrates the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac with a 22-meter-tall dragon lantern as the centerpiece.

Visitors to the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Tainan enjoy the opening of the festival Saturday. Feb. 3, 2024

The centerpiece, designed by artist Peng Li-chen (彭力真), has a regal style and was inspired by the flying dragons on the pillars of Tainan's Grand Mazu Temple, also known as the Great Queen of Heaven Temple, according to the Tourism Administration.

The exhibits at the festival are spread out over two sections, with one in Anping District and the other near the high-speed rail station.

While the former kicked off on Saturday night, the latter will not open until Feb. 24.