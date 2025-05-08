Cabinet approves NT$8.8 billion plan to enhance cybersecurity resilience

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The Cabinet on Thursday approved a four-year plan to spend NT$8.8 billion (US$290.6 million) to strengthen the country's cybersecurity resilience.

The 7th National Cybersecurity Development Program will focus on key areas such as developing cybersecurity talent within government agencies and raising public awareness of cybersecurity issues, according to the Cabinet.

The program also aims to strengthen the information and communication security of Taiwan's critical infrastructure and enhance its defense mechanisms.

The critical infrastructure spans at least six sectors -- energy, water resources, transportation, communications, healthcare and welfare and finance -- Tsai Fu-long (蔡福隆), head of the Administration for Cyber Security, said at a news conference.

The program will also focus on strengthening Taiwan's cybersecurity industry by promoting a certification and verification system for information and communication products, and using AI-driven technologies to automate protection against potential cyberattacks.

Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Lin Yi-jing (林宜敬) said a key feature of the program will be to leverage the strength of the private sector and help it expand internationally.

Citing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) as an example, Lin said the Ministry of Digital Affairs has collaborated with the company to establish SEMI E187, a specification for fab equipment that strengthens semiconductor information security.

The goal, he explained, is for TSMC and other semiconductor companies to adopt this standard to help protect the cybersecurity of Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain.

Meanwhile, the AI-driven proactive defense system uses generative AI to track hacker intrusions, identify their attack methods, and issue early warnings, Tsai said.

According to the Cabinet, the government plans to allocate NT$8.8 billion for the program over a four-year period from 2025 to 2028.