Taiwan delegation to visit U.S. for investment event

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Cabinet Secretary-General Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) will lead a Taiwanese delegation to the United States on Saturday to attend the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland from Sunday to Wednesday, the Executive Yuan said in a statement Thursday.

The mission aims to deepen industrial and technological cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S., Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said at a press conference earlier Thursday.

The delegation was originally to be led by Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), but due to the demanding nature of Taiwan-U.S. negotiations, Kung will take her place.

Cabinet Secretary-General Kung Ming-hsin. CNA file photo

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the SelectUSA Investment Summit is the premier event for promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the U.S., the Cabinet said in the statement.

The event aims to strengthen connections between international companies and the U.S. market, the Cabinet said, adding that each summit brings together senior U.S. officials, state and local economic agencies, industry leaders and corporate executives to discuss the investment environment, industry trends and emerging opportunities.

The summit provides in-depth market information for potential investors and creates opportunities for direct business cooperation. It serves as a premier platform for global businesses to access opportunities and expand into the U.S. market, according to the statement.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) plays a key coordinating role in this year's summit, providing customized planning to help Taiwan's key industries establish a presence in the U.S. market, the Cabinet said.

The Taiwanese delegation consists of representatives from a wide range of industries, including information and communications technology (ICT), semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), chemical engineering, biotechnology, smart manufacturing, aerospace and financial services, according to the statement.

In addition to the summit, the AIT will host three subgroup events focused on semiconductors, AI and quantum technology, and drones to help Taiwanese businesses explore cooperation opportunities with U.S. companies and expand their market presence, the Cabinet said.