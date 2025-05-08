Army sergeant dies after injury during site preparation mission
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) An Army sergeant surnamed Tsai (蔡) died Thursday after sustaining injuries during a training site preparation mission in Tainan, in circumstances that are still under investigation, the 8th Army Command said in a statement to the press.
According to the statement, Tsai was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment following the incident but later pronounced dead.
Tsai, a member of the 203rd Infantry Brigade, was injured while preparing a training site for a reservist call-up outside the base where he was stationed, the statement said.
The Command expressed deep regret and sorrow over the incident, adding that senior officers have been assigned to handle the matter.
The military also undertook to fully cooperate with an investigation to be conducted by prosecutors and the police, and promised to assist Tsai's family with funeral arrangements and compensation.
- Society
Army sergeant dies after injury during site preparation mission05/08/2025 10:12 PM
- Politics
Witness testifies in court to bribing former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je05/08/2025 10:02 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC defends military med school rejection of China-born student05/08/2025 10:00 PM
- Politics
Taiwan delegation to visit U.S. for investment event05/08/2025 09:43 PM
- Society
Three indicted for allegedly abusing preschool kids in Hsinchu05/08/2025 09:24 PM