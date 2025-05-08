Army sergeant dies after injury during site preparation mission

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) An Army sergeant surnamed Tsai (蔡) died Thursday after sustaining injuries during a training site preparation mission in Tainan, in circumstances that are still under investigation, the 8th Army Command said in a statement to the press.

According to the statement, Tsai was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment following the incident but later pronounced dead.

Tsai, a member of the 203rd Infantry Brigade, was injured while preparing a training site for a reservist call-up outside the base where he was stationed, the statement said.

The Command expressed deep regret and sorrow over the incident, adding that senior officers have been assigned to handle the matter.

The military also undertook to fully cooperate with an investigation to be conducted by prosecutors and the police, and promised to assist Tsai's family with funeral arrangements and compensation.