Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Army sergeant dies after injury during site preparation mission

05/08/2025 10:12 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Image from Unsplash for illustrative purpose only
Image from Unsplash for illustrative purpose only

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) An Army sergeant surnamed Tsai (蔡) died Thursday after sustaining injuries during a training site preparation mission in Tainan, in circumstances that are still under investigation, the 8th Army Command said in a statement to the press.

According to the statement, Tsai was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment following the incident but later pronounced dead.

Tsai, a member of the 203rd Infantry Brigade, was injured while preparing a training site for a reservist call-up outside the base where he was stationed, the statement said.

The Command expressed deep regret and sorrow over the incident, adding that senior officers have been assigned to handle the matter.

The military also undertook to fully cooperate with an investigation to be conducted by prosecutors and the police, and promised to assist Tsai's family with funeral arrangements and compensation.

(By Chang Y-lien and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    71