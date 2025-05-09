Taiwan shares open higher
05/09/2025 09:07 AM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 147.40 points at 20,690.80 Friday on turnover of NT$4.77 billion (US$157.11 million).
