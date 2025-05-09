Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/09/2025 09:35 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump announces U.S.-U.K. trade deal

@China Times: President Lai calls military aggression against another country 'an unjust crime'

@Liberty Times: Lai says condoning aggressors only whets their appetite

@Economic Daily News: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

@Commercial Times: Fed hints of stagflation risks

@Taipei Times: Taiwan celebrates V-E Day for first time

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    71