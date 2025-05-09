To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump announces U.S.-U.K. trade deal

@China Times: President Lai calls military aggression against another country 'an unjust crime'

@Liberty Times: Lai says condoning aggressors only whets their appetite

@Economic Daily News: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

@Commercial Times: Fed hints of stagflation risks

@Taipei Times: Taiwan celebrates V-E Day for first time

Enditem/kb