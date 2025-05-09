Taiwan headline news
05/09/2025 09:35 AM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump announces U.S.-U.K. trade deal
@China Times: President Lai calls military aggression against another country 'an unjust crime'
@Liberty Times: Lai says condoning aggressors only whets their appetite
@Economic Daily News: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
@Commercial Times: Fed hints of stagflation risks
@Taipei Times: Taiwan celebrates V-E Day for first time
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/09/2025 09:35 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/09/2025 09:07 AM
- Society
Army sergeant dies after injury during site preparation mission05/08/2025 10:12 PM
- Politics
Witness testifies in court to bribing former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je05/08/2025 10:02 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC defends military med school rejection of China-born student05/08/2025 10:00 PM