U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/09/2025 10:11 AM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.335 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.032 from the previous close.
