German national indicted over alleged heroin smuggling

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) A German national was indicted by Taoyuan prosecutors on Thursday after allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin into Taiwan in February.

According to a brief statement from the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office, the unnamed male suspect was arrested on Feb. 14 after customs officers at Taoyuan International Airport found 3,400 grams of heroin in his luggage

The office said the suspect had apparently traveled to Thailand on Feb. 11 to collect the drugs before arriving in Taiwan.

During questioning, the suspect claimed he did not know what was in the luggage and said a man named "Mr. Chow" had promised him US$2.3 million to bring the case into Taiwan, prosecutors said, without providing further details.

Heroin is discovered in the belongings of a German national who was indicted by Taoyuan prosecutors on Thursday after allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin into Taiwan in February in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of local authorities

The suspect was indicted for suspected contravention of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

Prosecutors said that because heroin is classified as a Category 1 narcotic in Taiwan, the suspect could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted.

Offenders sentenced to life imprisonment may also be subject to a fine of up to NT$30 million (US$991,614), they said.