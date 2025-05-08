Three indicted for allegedly abusing preschool kids in Hsinchu

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The former head of a now-closed preschool in Hsinchu City and two others have been indicted for allegedly mistreating four children on multiple occasions in February, prosecutors said Thursday.

Hsinchu prosecutors have concluded their investigation by charging a person surnamed Chang (張), who operated the preschool, along with its principal, surnamed Lai (賴), and an assistant caregiver, surnamed Wu (吳), with intentional assault and coercion against children.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, the Taiwan Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office detailed the abuse committed by the suspects against four children under the age of six, including hair-pulling and kicking.

Lai was found to have slapped a child on the cheek after failing to alter their behavior with verbal warnings and also allegedly forced a child to stand on top of a bookshelf as punishment for climbing on it.

Chang allegedly struck a child on the buttocks and back, pinned them down and kicked them, causing multiple bruises, according to a medical examination.

Prosecutors accused Wu of yanking a child's collar, causing them to fall while attempting to stop the child from putting away a toy. In another incident, Wu grabbed a child's hair as they ran and chased others.

The preschool closed down in March, according to local media.

On Thursday, the city government's Department of Education announced it had fined the preschool NT$440,000 (US$14,500) for multiple violations of management regulations.

The Department of Education is scheduled to hold a meeting in June to review an upcoming report, due by the end of May, investigating the abuse of children involving the three suspects, the office said.

According to the office, the three suspects could face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$600,000, restrictions on their caretaking credentials and up to 12 hours of mandatory training if their actions are deemed severe.

Of the 20 children from the preschool, 18 have been transferred to other licensed preschools, and two are being cared for by relatives at home, it said.