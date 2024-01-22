New Delhi envoy congratulates Taiwan's new leaders on Republic Day

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) India's representative to Taiwan Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav on Monday congratulated Taiwan's newly elected political leaders following the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections, during his address at a Taipei reception to celebrate India's Republic Day.

"We saw democracy in action recently over here and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all individuals who embraced this opportunity and to those who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this democratic process," Yadav said.

Praising the "smooth and peaceful transfer of power" as a "testament to the strength and maturity of well-established democracies," the director-general of the India Taipei Association (ITA) extended his congratulations to the newly elected leaders in Taiwan.

The ITA represents Indian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

"Together, we [India and Taiwan] are united by our unwavering commitment to democratic values and I believe that by working in closer collaboration, we can advance these shared principles and foster a more peaceful world," he said.

Yadav hosted the reception to mark Indian Republic Day, which commemorates the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on Jan. 26, 1950.

In his address, Yadav said on that day over 70 years ago, India adopted its constitution which gives all citizens the rights of a "free democratic nation."

Over the years, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, according to the ITA head.

On India-Taiwan relations, the envoy said bilateral economic ties have strengthened over the past decade, with two-way trade surging from US$2 billion in 2006 to US$10.9 billion in fiscal year 2022 to 2023.

"Taiwanese businesses have been among the largest beneficiaries of India's recent manufacturing policies, such as Make in India and Production-Linked Initiatives (PLI) schemes," he said, expressing hope that this positive momentum will continue in years to come.

On cultural exchanges, Taiwan also hosts more than 3,000 Indian students, with most enrolled on graduate and Ph.D. programs, according to the envoy.

He praised economic and people-to-people ties between India and Taiwan as possessing all the right ingredients.

"It has the strong fundamentals of shared democratic values, it has unparalleled complementarities that can be leveraged, and it has a large number of friends such as those present here who are willing to put in the required effort.

"India and Taiwan are bound to grow together for a prosperous and peaceful future," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) lauded India during the reception as being one of the world's major global powers and enjoying cordial relations with Taiwan in areas such as trade, investment, science, technology and medicine, leading to win-win outcomes for both sides.

The top Taiwanese diplomat also said Taiwan and India are both vibrant democracies with shared visions in the Indo-Pacific region.

He expressed hope that Taipei will resume direct flight to India as soon as possible to further enhance bilateral exchanges on all fronts.

Monday's reception also featured a series of traditional Indian dances and Bollywood song and dance routine performances.