Foreign graduates staying in Taiwan for jobs surge under new policy

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Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The number of foreign graduates who have obtained permission to extend their stay in Taiwan to seek employment has surged since a new policy took effect in January, reaching 3,239 as of the end of July, the National Development Council (NDC) said Friday.

The figure compares with just 281 applications throughout 2025, before the policy took effect, indicating a significant increase in the number of graduates seeking to remain in Taiwan for employment, according to the NDC.

Under amendments to the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals that took effect in January, foreign students who earn an associate degree or higher in Taiwan can apply to extend their stay in the country for up to two years. They can work without obtaining a separate work permit during the extended stay, while their family members can also apply to remain in Taiwan, the NDC said.

Compared with the previous system, the changes give graduates more time to explore career options and find suitable jobs after graduation. They also simplify the hiring process by eliminating the need for employers to separately apply to the labor ministry for work permits during the extended stay, the council said.

During the extended stay, graduates are not subject to restrictions on the types of professional or technical jobs they can take, employer qualifications or minimum salary thresholds. They can work in any field as long as they comply with labor laws, and after the extended stay ends, can transition to other residency programs based on a points system or regulations governing foreign professionals, the NDC said.

It added that allowing foreign graduates to enter Taiwan's labor market can help strengthen the country's pool of skilled workers, boost industrial competitiveness and help companies expand into overseas markets. As of July, 25,000 foreign graduates were working in Taiwan, accounting for about 40 percent of all foreign professional workers, according to the NDC.

To help foreign graduates pursue careers in Taiwan, the government's Talent Taiwan Office, a service center dedicated to recruiting foreign professionals and helping them adapt to life in the country, offers guidance on work applications, visa assistance, one-on-one consultations and job matching, the NDC said.