U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
04/20/2026 10:10 AM
Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.500 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.096 from the previous close.
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