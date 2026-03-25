Taiwan shares close up 2.54%
03/25/2026 01:51 PM
Taipei, March 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 826.87 points, or 2.54 percent, at 33,439.11 Wednesday on turnover of NT$624.71 billion (US$19.38 billion).
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