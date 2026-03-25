Winning numbers released for January-February receipt lottery

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Taipei, March 25 (CNA) The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Wednesday released the winning numbers for Taiwan's January-February uniform invoice lottery, with the NT$10 million (US$312,771) special prize number announced as 87510041.

The NT$2 million grand prize number was 32220522, while the three NT$200,000 first-prize numbers were 21677046, 44662410 and 31262513.

Receipts matching the last seven digits of any first-prize number qualify for the NT$40,000 second prize, while those matching the last six digits win NT$10,000.

Other prizes include NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits, NT$1,000 for the last four digits, and NT$200 for the last three digits of any first-prize number.

In addition, prizes handed out in the separate cloud invoice lottery for the January-June period included 30 NT$1 million winners, 16,000 NT$2,000 winners, 100,000 NT$800 winners, and 3.85 million NT$500 winners.

Prizes can be redeemed at designated financial institutions, including First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, the Kinmen Credit Cooperative, and the Credit Department of the Lienchiang County Farmers' Association, the ministry said.

Prizes of up to NT$40,000 may also be claimed at credit cooperatives and the credit departments of farmers' and fishermen's associations nationwide.

Smaller prizes of up to NT$1,000 can be collected at convenience stores and retail outlets such as PX Mart, Simple Mart, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart and Hi-Life during business hours.

Prizes can be claimed from April 6 to July 5, the MOF said.