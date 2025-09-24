U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/24/2025 04:25 PM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.027 to close at NT$30.321.
Turnover totaled US$887 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.280 and moved between NT$30.270 and NT$30.339 before the close.
