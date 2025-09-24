To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.027 to close at NT$30.321.

Turnover totaled US$887 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.280 and moved between NT$30.270 and NT$30.339 before the close.