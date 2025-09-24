London police investigating suspected assault on Taiwanese woman

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London/Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) London's Metropolitan Police (MET) said Tuesday they are investigating a suspected racially motivated assault on a Taiwanese woman, surnamed Chen (陳).

A MET spokesperson said in a statement that four teenage girls attacked a woman on Sept. 20 on Collier Street in the Borough of Islington.

Police are in contact with the victim, but no arrests have been made yet, the statement said, urging witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and reference case number CAD 7097/20SEP.

Chen, 25, who holds a Graduate Visa enabling her to reside in the United Kingdom after successfully completing a course there, said she was attacked after getting off a bus in central London.

She told CNA that police failed to show up following the incident that took place after 8 p.m.

Police called Chen nearly three hours later and said she would need to book an appointment to give a statement, with the earliest slot being on the morning of Sept. 25, she said.

On Tuesday evening, officers went to Chen's home to take her statement earlier than originally planned. Staff from the Taipei Representative Office in the United Kingdom also assisted.

The MET said it will further examine why Chen had to wait several days to give a statement.