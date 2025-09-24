Train travel disrupted in Taitung after derailment; no injuries reported

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) Train services in southeastern Taiwan were disrupted on Wednesday after a Taiwan Railway express derailed upon hitting landslide debris in Taitung County, though no injuries were reported.

According to Taiwan Railway Corp., the northbound train No. 423 struck a mound of soil and rocks between Luye and Shanli stations, which lie on the Taitung stretch of the Eastern Trunk line, causing two axles to go off the tracks.

Rail traffic on an extended stretch between Guanshan and Taitung stations is suspended as of 4 p.m., with passengers transferred to buses for that part of the route, the state-owned company said.

Other services along the trunk line continued unaffected. However, Taiwan Railway said several trains were canceled or adjusted, including Nos. 324, 422, 477 and 4537.