Bolt enters Taiwan ride-hailing market, partners with 3 local fleets
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) European ride-hailing brand Bolt has launched service in an East Asian market for the first time, working through partnerships with Hi Taxi, Sinfu Car and Nice Taxi to get a foothold in Taiwan.
The company will put its app in the cars of the three companies and follow a strategy it said will focus on drivers rather than subsidies.
In an interview with local media, Bolt Taiwan General Manager Tseng Hsien-hung (曾憲竑) said his company will lower commissions to give drivers higher earnings.
It will also scrap the 3 percent to 5 percent "platform service fee" for passengers and offer fares cheaper than those of competitors, Tseng said.
In a statement Tuesday, the Estonia-founded mobility company said it operates in over 600 cities across more than 50 countries, offering ride-hailing services and electric scooter and bike rentals to over 200 million users, with 4.5 million drivers on its platform.
Tseng said the move represented a "major step into a dynamic region" as Bolt seeks to improve Taiwan's transportation ecosystem and raise value for drivers and passengers.
Driver and passenger safety is also a priority of the app, the company said. Safety measures include profile photos for both drivers and riders, driver background checks, 24/7 customer support, and real-time trip tracking.
Additional features include live trip links, trusted contacts for journey monitoring, emergency contact assistance, and a four-digit pickup verification code to confirm passenger identity.
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market09/24/2025 04:25 PM
- Politics
Palau seeks closer maritime security ties with Taiwan through joint patrols09/24/2025 04:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan lists first multi-asset ETF09/24/2025 03:34 PM
- Society
Evacuations urged in Hualien as barrier lake risks renewed overflow09/24/2025 03:30 PM
- Society
Prosecutors drop bid to overturn ex-Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je's bail09/24/2025 02:29 PM