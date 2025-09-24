Focus Taiwan App
Bolt enters Taiwan ride-hailing market, partners with 3 local fleets

09/24/2025 01:59 PM
Photo courtesy of Bolt
Photo courtesy of Bolt

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) European ride-hailing brand Bolt has launched service in an East Asian market for the first time, working through partnerships with Hi Taxi, Sinfu Car and Nice Taxi to get a foothold in Taiwan.

The company will put its app in the cars of the three companies and follow a strategy it said will focus on drivers rather than subsidies.

In an interview with local media, Bolt Taiwan General Manager Tseng Hsien-hung (曾憲竑) said his company will lower commissions to give drivers higher earnings.

It will also scrap the 3 percent to 5 percent "platform service fee" for passengers and offer fares cheaper than those of competitors, Tseng said.

In a statement Tuesday, the Estonia-founded mobility company said it operates in over 600 cities across more than 50 countries, offering ride-hailing services and electric scooter and bike rentals to over 200 million users, with 4.5 million drivers on its platform.

Tseng said the move represented a "major step into a dynamic region" as Bolt seeks to improve Taiwan's transportation ecosystem and raise value for drivers and passengers.

Driver and passenger safety is also a priority of the app, the company said. Safety measures include profile photos for both drivers and riders, driver background checks, 24/7 customer support, and real-time trip tracking.

Additional features include live trip links, trusted contacts for journey monitoring, emergency contact assistance, and a four-digit pickup verification code to confirm passenger identity.

(By Chung Jung-feng and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ls

