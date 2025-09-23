To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York's Fall for Dance Festival to feature duet by Taiwanese choreographer

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Taiwanese choreographer Liu I-ling (劉奕伶) will bring her duet "...and, or…" (而且或者…) to the prestigious New York City Center as part of the Fall for Dance Festival.

The dance will be staged on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., marking the first time in nearly a decade that the festival has included a Taiwanese production, the Taipei Cultural Center in New York (TCCNY) said in a statement on Monday.

Liu told TCCNY that the piece had previously been performed at small venues with around 100 seats, and that having it staged in a major venue with more than 2,000 seats is both a dream come true and an unprecedented challenge.

She said her team has been carefully tailoring the piece to showcase the nuance and artistry of its two performers, Lin Jyun-yi (林俊毅) and Hung Wei-ting (洪維婷).

Liu will be sharing the bill with two acclaimed dance companies, the Stuttgart Ballet from Germany and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, according to the festival's website.

Liu, a former dancer with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in the United States, has established herself as a prominent figure in contemporary dance through her boundary-pushing choreography, said TCCNY, one of the Ministry of Culture's overseas offices tasked with promoting Taiwanese art and culture in the U.S.

"…and, or…" explores how Taiwanese people relate to the idea of "boundaries," Liu told TCCNY. She explained that while Taiwanese are interdependent, they also maintain distinct identities.

This duality is evident in the unique characteristics that distinguish one city or county from another, she added.

By replacing traditional musical accompaniment with natural body sounds and rhythms, the piece invites audiences to focus on the dancers' breathing, shifting weight and subtle interactions, creating an emotionally charged experience, she said.

The piece has earned international acclaim, winning the Jury Prize at the 2022 Yokohama Dance Competition and being featured in the 2023 Festival Off Avignon.

Launched in 2004, the festival showcases dance programs from around the world over 12 days. The festival is hugely popular among New York residents, thanks in large part to its affordable pricing, TCCNY said.

This year, performing groups will bring pieces ranging from contemporary dance and tap dance to ballet, tango, and hip-hop, it added.