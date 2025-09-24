Evacuations urged in Hualien as barrier lake risks renewed overflow

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) Residents in Hualien County's Guangfu Township were ordered to evacuate Wednesday amid fears that the Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake may have overflowed again or burst, a day after the initial breach left at least 14 people dead.

Local broadcasts at around 11:30 a.m. instructed residents to halt cleanup work and head toward Ruisui for safety. Authorities said the confirmation of a new overflow was pending, but that precautionary measures were necessary due to heavy rains.

The overflow was triggered by Typhoon Ragasa, and the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) set up to coordinate the typhoon response reported that all 14 bodies recovered so far were found in Guangfu.

Another 124 people (all in Hualien County) remained unaccounted for, and 34 others were injured from the typhoon, nearly half in Hualien.

Residents are placed at the Da Jin Elementary School in Hualien County on Wednesday. CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025

Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) warned that additional rainfall in eastern Taiwan could trigger new surges, and the CEOC maintained red-level debris flow alerts for Guangfu, Fenglin, Wanrong in Hualien and Taimali in Taitung County.

Drone surveys showed water levels had dropped, but clogged river channels downstream still posed flood risks, according to the CEOC.

More than 4,800 residents in Guangfu, Fenglin, and Wanrong had been evacuated or relocated to shelters, many in churches or community centers supplied with food and drinking water.

Two CPC Corp. gas stations in Guangfu and near Matai'an were damaged, with repair crews dispatched and soldiers on standby to assist with debris removal, the center said.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (in red) visits the Guangfu Township, Hualien County, on Wednesday. CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025

Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) ordered representatives of central government agencies to stay in Hualien to support relief efforts.

Also Wednesday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said rainfall in Guangfu had eased but warned that eastern and southeastern Taiwan could still see heavy showers or localized downpours.

Saturated mountain soil remained prone to landslides, rockfalls, and debris flows, it said.

As of 2:30 p.m., the heaviest rainfall was in Taitung's Yanping Township at 383 millimeters, followed by several other locations in Taitung's Beinan and other townships with rainfall of 260 mm to 370 mm of precipitation.

The heaviest rainfall recorded outside Taitung County was in Fuli in Hualien County at 255.5 mm.

Typhoon Ragasa has moved toward southeastern China, while a new system, Typhoon Bualoi, is forecast to pass through the South China Sea with no direct impact on Taiwan, the CWA said.