Court rejects Ko Wen-je request to fly to Japan for son's graduation

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Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The Taipei District Court on Tuesday rejected a request by former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) for a short exemption from his travel ban to attend his son's graduation ceremony in Japan, deeming the trip unnecessary.

The court noted in its ruling that Ko's presence is not essential for the graduation to take place and that his absence would not prevent his son from successfully obtaining his degree.

Through his lawyer, Ko last Monday filed a request with the court to allow him to visit Japan from March 23-25 to attend his son's doctoral graduation ceremony at the University of Tokyo, a move Taipei prosecutors opposed.

The Taipei District Court ruled in favor of the prosecutors, stating that Ko had not provided sufficient rationale for the court to lift the travel restrictions imposed when he was released on bail in September last year, according to the court.

Ko was released from Taipei Detention Center on Sept. 8 after a year in custody on corruption-related charges linked to the Core Pacific City project and political donations.

Under the terms of his release on bail of NT$70 million (US$2.19 million), Ko must stay at a registered address, wear a device equipped with a GPS tracking system, not leave the country and not contact other defendants or witnesses involved in the trial.

After receiving Ko's request to travel to Japan, the court sought opinions from prosecutors, who argued that Ko had not presented a concrete plan to ensure he would not flee or collude with co-defendants, according to the court.

The court's decision can be appealed.

The Taipei District Court completed all trial proceedings in the two cases at the end of last year and is scheduled to announce its verdict on March 26.

Prosecutors are seeking a total sentence of 28 years and six months for Ko, who has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.