Hsinchu substation fire death toll rises to 2
Hsinchu, March 17 (CNA) A second person has died after a fire at the Zhuyuan Extra High Voltage Substation in Hsinchu City on Monday, raising the death toll to two, according to police and fire personnel on Tuesday.
The fire occurred during equipment testing at the facility operated by Taiwan Power Co., where three people working at the site were injured and sent to hospital.
Two of them have now been pronounced dead.
Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office head prosecutor Huang Chen-lun (黃振倫) told CNA that prosecutors, fire investigators and police jointly carried out evidence collection at the site on Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation and further details will be released once findings are confirmed, Huang added.
Firefighting operations have been completed and crews have withdrawn, with follow-up work handed over to fire investigators.
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