Taiwan Smart City Expo opens, spotlights AI and digital innovation
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) Taiwan's Smart City Summit & Expo kicked off Tuesday in Taipei, showcasing the nation's strengths in digital governance and smart public services.
The event, designed to highlight Taiwan's technological "soft power," features more than 2,250 booths and over 70 professional forums from Tuesday to Friday in Taipei and from Friday to Sunday in Kaohsiung, organizers said.
Organizers including the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) and the National Development Council said the event has attracted representatives from 174 cities across 53 countries, alongside more than 3,000 international visitors and over 250 startup teams. Japan (Tokyo) and Poland are participating with dedicated pavilions for the first time.
AI applications across industries are a central focus, said TCA Chief Vice President Huang Yun-pei (黃鋆鋇).
The exhibition includes AI City, AI robotics, and AI+ zones, alongside international AI forums and industry events, demonstrating how Taiwan is integrating AI into smart urban solutions, he said.
Global research predicts that the AI market for smart cities will expand from US$50.63 billion in 2025 to US$460.47 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 27.8 percent, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow the fastest.
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