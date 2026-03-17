U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/17/2026 04:10 PM
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.063 to close at NT$31.885.
Turnover totaled US$1.547 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.900, and moved between NT$31.865 and NT$31.965 before the close.
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