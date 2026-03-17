Taiwan shares close up 1.48%
03/17/2026 02:00 PM
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 494.06 points, or 1.48 percent, at 33,836.57 Tuesday on turnover of NT$818.89 billion (US$25.65 billion).
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