U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/15/2025 10:24 AM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$29.324 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.028 from the previous close.
