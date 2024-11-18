U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/18/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.065 to close at NT$32.531.
Turnover totaled US$1.062 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.430, and moved to a high of NT$32.584 before the close.
