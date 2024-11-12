U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/12/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.415 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.164 from the previous close.
