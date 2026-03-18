Taiwan retaliates against South Korea over dropdown menu slight

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Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has changed the designation of South Korean nationals in government-issued alien resident certificates (ARC) in retaliation for Seoul's mislabeling of Taiwan in its e-arrival card system.

In a move made earlier this month, ARC holders from South Korea will now be identified as being from "South Korea" rather than the "Republic of Korea," the country's official name, MOFA said in a statement Wednesday.

MOFA added that if the South Korean government continued to ignore Taiwan's request by March 31, 2026, Taiwan would also change South Korea's designation on its arrival cards from "Republic of Korea" to "South Korea."

A MOFA source told CNA that the designation change will affect only first-time applicants and those renewing their ARC.

• Gov't urges S. Korea to correct Taiwan's designation in e-arrival system

Taiwan decided to change how it refers to South Korea in its ARC system in accordance with "the principle of reciprocity," the statement said, a move triggered by the Korean government's roll-out of its online entry system on Feb. 24, 2025, to replace paper arrival cards.

MOFA said it has received multiple complaints from Taiwanese travelers since that system's launch, reporting that Taiwan is listed as "China (Taiwan)" in dropdown menus for both "place of departure" and "next destination."

The ministry said it has repeatedly asked Seoul to correct the "wrongful" listing, which it said downgraded Taiwan's sovereignty status, but has not received a positive response.

Most Taiwanese do not consider Taiwan to be part of China, and Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Under pressure from Beijing, however, many organizations, countries and companies use the "China (Taiwan)" or "Taiwan (China)" designation on dropdown menus and in other places to support the PRC's propaganda that Taiwan is part of China.

Previously commenting on Taiwan's concerns, South Korea's foreign ministry told CNA that its government maintains unofficial but practical relations with Taiwan.

"The Korean side will consider all factors and continue to engage in talks with relevant agencies regarding the listing of Taiwan in its e-arrival card system," it said in a written response to CNA in December 2025.