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Western medicine doctors may perform acupuncture: Health ministry

03/18/2026 06:27 PM
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Image taken from Unsplash for illustrative purposes only
Image taken from Unsplash for illustrative purposes only

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said Wednesday that Western medicine practitioners and dentists may legally perform acupuncture after completing 192 hours of training, but such services are not covered by National Health Insurance (NHI).

The MOHW issued the statement following media reports that a clinic in Tainan charged a man NT$6,700 (US$210) for acupuncture after initially quoting NT$5,000.

The reports said the patient was dissatisfied with the treatment and the case triggered public discussion over whether non-Chinese medicine practitioners are qualified to perform acupuncture.

Su Yi-chang (蘇奕彰), head of the the MOHW's Department of Chinese Medicine and Pharmacy, told reporters that acupuncture is not exclusively reserved for Chinese medicine doctors.

Any licensed physician, regardless of specialty, may administer acupuncture during treatment after completing the required 192 hours of training, Su said.

NHI coverage for acupuncture is limited to contracted traditional Chinese medicine providers, and Western medicine clinics cannot claim NHI reimbursement for acupuncture treatments, Su said.

Acupuncture services provided by such clinics are usually paid out of pocket, he added.

Su Shou-yi (蘇守毅), chairman of the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors' Associations, urged the public to confirm pricing details before undergoing acupuncture treatment.

(By James Thompson and Shen Pei-yao)

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