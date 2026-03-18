Taiwan shares close up 1.51%
03/18/2026 02:29 PM
Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 512.01 points, or 1.51 percent, at 34,348.58 Wednesday on turnover of NT$896.96 billion (US$27.94 billion).
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