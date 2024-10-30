Taiwan shares open higher
10/30/2024 09:20 AM
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 58.54 points at 22,985.13 Wednesday on turnover of NT$6.16 billion (US$191.94 million).
