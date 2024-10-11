U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
10/11/2024 05:10 PM
Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.022 to close at NT$32.182.
Turnover totaled US$1.1 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.190, and moved between NT$32.150 and NT$32.218 before the close.
