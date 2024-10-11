To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.022 to close at NT$32.182.

Turnover totaled US$1.1 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.190, and moved between NT$32.150 and NT$32.218 before the close.