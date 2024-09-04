Taiwan shares open sharply lower
09/04/2024 09:23 AM
Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 517.56 points at 21,574.65 Wednesday on turnover of NT$11.875 billion (US$370.16 million).
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/04/2024 10:55 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply lower09/04/2024 09:23 AM
- Sports
Taiwan table tennis player secures second medal at Paris Paralympics09/03/2024 10:53 PM
- Business
Foreign firms pledge NT$46 billion in investments at MOEA event09/03/2024 10:15 PM
- Society
Damaged portion of Sanchong elevated highway to fully reopen Wednesday09/03/2024 09:29 PM