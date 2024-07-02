Taiwan shares open down
07/02/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 45.83 points at 23,012.74 Tuesday on turnover of NT$7.20 billion (US$221 million).
