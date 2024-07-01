Taiwan shares close up 0.11%
07/01/2024 02:30 PM
Taipei, July 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 26.32 points, or 0.11 percent, at 23,058.57 Monday on turnover of NT$428.35 billion (US$13.18 billion).
