U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
06/26/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, June 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining 0.111 to close at NT$32.554.
Turnover totaled US$1.668 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.460, and moved between NT$32.450 and NT$32.558 before the close.
