To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining 0.111 to close at NT$32.554.

Turnover totaled US$1.668 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.460, and moved between NT$32.450 and NT$32.558 before the close.