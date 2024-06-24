U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
06/24/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, June 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.026 to close at NT$32.395.
Turnover totaled US$1.417 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.380, and moved between NT$32.340 and NT$32.405 before the close.
