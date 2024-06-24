To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.026 to close at NT$32.395.

Turnover totaled US$1.417 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.380, and moved between NT$32.340 and NT$32.405 before the close.