Taiwan shares close up 0.85%
06/20/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, June 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 196.56 points, or 0.85 percent, at 23,406.10 Thursday on turnover of NT$569.311 billion (US$17.57 billion).
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market06/20/2024 04:44 PM
- Culture
Historian Hsu hopes to inspire next generation with Tang Prize honor06/20/2024 03:36 PM
- Politics
Suicide drones to be delivered to Taiwan 2024-2025: U.S. State Department06/20/2024 02:32 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.85%06/20/2024 02:04 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese-American historian Hsu Cho-yun wins Tang Prize in Sinology06/20/2024 01:35 PM