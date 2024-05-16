U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
05/16/2024 04:28 PM
Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.192 to close at NT$32.120.
Turnover totaled US$2.161 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.250, and moved to a low of NT$32.081 before rebounding.
