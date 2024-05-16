To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.192 to close at NT$32.120.

Turnover totaled US$2.161 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.250, and moved to a low of NT$32.081 before rebounding.