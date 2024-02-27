To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$31.570.

Turnover totaled US$1.341 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.550 and moved between NT$31.541 and NT$31.620 before the close.