U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/27/2024 05:25 PM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$31.570.
Turnover totaled US$1.341 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.550 and moved between NT$31.541 and NT$31.620 before the close.
