Taiwan shares open higher
02/26/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 10.20 points at 18,899.39 Monday on turnover of NT$5.10 billion (US$161.37 million).
