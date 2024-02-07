To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$31.358.

Turnover totaled US$567 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.320, and moved between NT$31.289 and NT$31.360 before the close.