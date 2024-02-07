U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/07/2024 04:29 PM
Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.020 to close at NT$31.358.
Turnover totaled US$567 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.320, and moved between NT$31.289 and NT$31.360 before the close.
