Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus TaiwanEnfoque en Taiwán
Search

ASIAN PARA GAMES/Xiao Xiang-wen wins Taiwan's 1st gold at Nagoya Asian Para Games

10/19/2026 06:04 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen. CNA photo Oct. 14, 2026
Taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen. CNA photo Oct. 14, 2026

Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen (蕭翔文) won Taiwan's first gold medal at the Nagoya Asian Para Games after successfully defending his men's K44 under-58kg title on Monday.

Xiao defeated Uzbekistan's Fayoz Valijonov in the final, winning the first round 8-2 and the second 18-6.

After the victory, Xiao and his coach, Wu Yen-ni (吳燕妮), made a lap around the court carrying the Chinese Taipei flag to celebrate his win.

The 2026 Asian Para Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, from Oct. 18 to 24. Taiwan has sent 71 athletes to compete.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ASG

More in ASIAN PARA GAMES
    View All
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    108