ASIAN PARA GAMES/Xiao Xiang-wen wins Taiwan's 1st gold at Nagoya Asian Para Games
10/19/2026 06:04 PM
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen (蕭翔文) won Taiwan's first gold medal at the Nagoya Asian Para Games after successfully defending his men's K44 under-58kg title on Monday.
Xiao defeated Uzbekistan's Fayoz Valijonov in the final, winning the first round 8-2 and the second 18-6.
After the victory, Xiao and his coach, Wu Yen-ni (吳燕妮), made a lap around the court carrying the Chinese Taipei flag to celebrate his win.
The 2026 Asian Para Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, from Oct. 18 to 24. Taiwan has sent 71 athletes to compete.
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