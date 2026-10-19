Taiwan headline news
10/19/2026 10:11 AM
Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Dual alarm bells ring for stocks and currency; central bank preparing to intervene
@China Times: Taiwan Strait conflict might be a war of necessity for CCP: U.S. expert
@Liberty Times: 'Great Ocean Current' spreads throughout Songshan, Xinyi districts, drawing massive crowds
@Economic Daily News: Alarm bells ring for Taiwan stocks in three simulated scenarios
@Commercial Times: Four indicators to watch as Taiwan stocks test 60-day moving average
@Taipei Times: Frozen defense items not on agenda
Enditem/pc
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