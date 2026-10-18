CTBC Brothers condemn threats against pitcher Mario Sanchez

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Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The CTBC Brothers have condemned threats posted on social media against Venezuelan pitcher Mario Sanchez on Saturday and Sunday, after the team lost its Taiwan Series opener to the Wei Chuan Dragons at Taipei Dome on Saturday evening.

Sanchez began receiving threatening messages on his social media accounts on Saturday following the loss.

He declined interview requests on Sunday but posted a statement on Instagram.

In the statement, Sanchez said he was willing to put up with complaints about his performance and accept criticism directed at him. However, he said his family was innocent and urged fans and the public not to do anything that would harm them.

Sanchez's wife, Fabiola San Juan Galue, also responded on Instagram.

Writing in English, she said the couple had recently suffered a miscarriage and had begun receiving "vulgar and violent" threats on the post they originally shared to celebrate the pregnancy.

The Brothers also moved to support the pitcher.

CTBC Brothers manager Keiichi Hirano (front, right) waves to fans. Photo courtesy of the CTBC Brothers

Manager Keiichi Hirano said that rather than focusing on negative comments online, the team would be best served by investing in the fans who stick with it through thick and thin.

In a statement, the Brothers said the team and Sanchez's agency had jointly filed a police report over the threats.

The team said it would not hesitate to pursue all necessary legal action to protect its players and the team's reputation.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League's Taiwan Series began Saturday at Taipei Dome, with the Dragons beating the Brothers 3-0 behind American right-hander John Gant, who pitched eight scoreless innings.

Sanchez kept the game scoreless through four innings before the Dragons broke through with two runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth.

Sanchez, whose 125 regular-season strikeouts ranked second in the league, went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, with three strikeouts and no walks.

The loss put the Brothers in an unfavorable position: they have finished as runners-up in all seven previous Taiwan Series in which they lost the opener.