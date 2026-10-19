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Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taiwan Sports Minister Lee Yang (李洋) declined to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games in Japan on Sunday, citing a last-minute accreditation change.

Lee had initially been issued a "Sports Minister" credential but was subsequently informed that it would be changed to "NPC Guest," meaning a guest of a national Paralympic committee, his ministry said in a statement issued Sunday evening.

In the wake of a similar controversy over Lee's attendance at an Asian Games ceremony last month, the Ministry of Sports expressed strong dissatisfaction and regret, saying an approved arrangement had been altered without proper explanation.

The ministry said it had lodged a formal protest with the Asian Paralympic Committee through Taiwan's national Paralympic committee and was pursuing the matter through diplomatic channels.

Accreditation categories and access rights should reflect attendees' official positions, with a proper explanation provided if there are any changes, the ministry said.

On Sept. 18, Lee attended an Asian Games flag-raising ceremony in Japan after an hour-long delay, amid an alleged attempt to exclude him.

At the time, officials at the venue said the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had issued an order barring Lee, but when challenged, they could not produce it, according to Taiwan Minister Without Portfolio Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文).

Japanese organizers later attributed the delay to miscommunication with the OCA, saying it was not the Taiwan delegation's fault. The OCA also said later that Lee's initial exclusion was a misunderstanding, according to Japanese media reports.

Taiwan Sports Minister Lee Yang attends an Asian Games flag-raising ceremony in Japan on Sept. 18 amid an alleged attempt to exclude him. CNA file photo

On Sunday, while Lee declined to attend the opening ceremony of the fifth Asian Para Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, 25 Taiwanese athletes, coaches, and delegation staff joined the parade, led by flag bearers Liu Ya-ting (劉雅婷) and Liu Wei-chi (劉瑋旂), two track and field athletes.

Taiwan, which has participated in every edition of the Asian Para Games since 2010, has sent 71 athletes this year.

They will compete in 12 categories -- archery, athletics, badminton, table tennis, boccia, judo, powerlifting, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, wheelchair fencing, and wheelchair tennis.

The fifth Asian Para Games are being held Oct. 18-24 in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya.