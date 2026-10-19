Singer indicted for evading military service; prosecutors seek over 2 years

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Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Taiwanese singer Wang Wei-hao (王維皓) was indicted on charges related to evading military service, with prosecutors seeking a prison sentence of at least two years and two months, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Monday.

Wang was classified as fit for regular military service following a mandatory physical examination in 2008, according to the indictment.

In Taiwan, male citizens typically undergo a mandatory physical examination for military service in the year they turn 19, although those granted an education deferment may be examined after completing their studies.

To avoid military service, Wang allegedly paid more than NT$100,000 (US$3,075) to an unidentified intermediary in May 2012 to help him obtain an exemption, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Wang subsequently obtained a diagnosis of hypertension through the intermediary and ultimately received an exemption from military service.

Wang's case was investigated amid a wider probe into entertainers suspected of illegally evading military service in Taiwan.

Prosecutors said Wang allegedly used fraudulent means to change his military-service classification and was indicted on suspected contravention of the Punishment Act for Violation to Military Service System.

Prosecutors argued that Wang deliberately used deception and false medical documentation, undermining fairness in the conscription system. They noted that the statutory period of military service at the time was one year and 10 months.

Prosecutors asked the court to consider the seriousness of the alleged conduct and impose a prison term of at least two years and two months, warning that a lighter sentence could weaken the deterrent effect of punishment.